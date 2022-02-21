Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($2.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.