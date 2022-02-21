Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.