Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

