Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

