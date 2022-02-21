Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

CSCO opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 289,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 44,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.