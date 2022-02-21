Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ironSource Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. ironSource has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

