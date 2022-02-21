Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

RDFN stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

