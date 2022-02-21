Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE VPG opened at $32.23 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $439.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

