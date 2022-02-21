Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2022 – MiX Telematics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

2/4/2022 – MiX Telematics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – MiX Telematics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00.

2/3/2022 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/29/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $11.50. 26,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

