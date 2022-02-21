Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

V.F. (NYSE: VFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00.
- 1/18/2022 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 1/6/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.
NYSE:VFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,912. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for VF Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.