Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently:

2/19/2022 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $172.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – Walt Disney was given a new $218.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/7/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $175.00 to $165.00.

1/14/2022 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $227.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

