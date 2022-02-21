Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.76.

NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.72. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

