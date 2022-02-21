Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 159,872 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.