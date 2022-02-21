Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amplitude Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $13,997,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

