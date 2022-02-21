Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

