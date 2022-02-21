Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

