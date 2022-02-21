Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 21st (ACM, ATLC, BBY, BDC, BMI, BSRR, CMTL, CSTR, DNNGY, DNUT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 21st:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $881.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

