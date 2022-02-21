Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (TSE: TFII):

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$153.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$165.00.

2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$145.00.

1/24/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00.

1/14/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TFII traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$130.44. 116,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,405. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.52 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$130.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.75.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

