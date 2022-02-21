Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.