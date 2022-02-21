ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1,427.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.73 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

