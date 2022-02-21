Reviewing AppLovin (APP) & Its Peers

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) is one of 106 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppLovin to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.14% -7.79% -2.34%

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion -$125.19 million 911.13 AppLovin Competitors $8.31 billion $2.24 billion 78.92

AppLovin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AppLovin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1008 4172 8867 278 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $106.54, indicating a potential upside of 67.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 39.90%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

