Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69% Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.00 $35.19 million $2.37 41.43 Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

