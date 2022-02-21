Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $69.64 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

