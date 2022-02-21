RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,603.33 ($62.29).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($48.04) to GBX 3,840 ($51.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,154 ($42.68) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,872 ($38.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($64.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,371.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,449.95.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

