Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $158,326.52 and $217,014.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00107982 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,659,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

