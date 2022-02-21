Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

