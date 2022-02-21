Rise Market Capitalization Achieves $358,470.13 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Rise has a total market cap of $358,470.13 and approximately $56.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,072,663 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.