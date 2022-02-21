RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.5%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 79,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

