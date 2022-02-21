RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.5%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 79,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RIV)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.