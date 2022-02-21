Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Critical Analysis

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian and Nissan Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.30 -$4.22 billion $0.21 50.34

Rivian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Nissan Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50

Rivian presently has a consensus price target of 133.21, indicating a potential upside of 100.71%. Given Rivian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 0.51% -0.03% -0.01%

Summary

Rivian beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

