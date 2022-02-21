Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,836,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,076,821.89.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robert Wares purchased 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Friday, December 24th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Shares of OM stock remained flat at $C$0.36 on Monday. 69,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

