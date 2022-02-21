Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,786,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,059,071.89.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robert Wares purchased 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Friday, December 24th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Shares of OM stock remained flat at $C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,566. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$71.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

