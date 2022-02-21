Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 19,269,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,580,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

