Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

