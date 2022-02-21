Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.74% of Rogers worth $165,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.21 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.16.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

