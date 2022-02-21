Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.250-$15.550 EPS.

ROP stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.33. 731,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.83. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,042,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

