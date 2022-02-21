Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.250-$15.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.630-$3.670 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $440.33. The stock had a trading volume of 731,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.