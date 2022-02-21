Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Globant worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Globant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Globant by 11.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.99 and its 200 day moving average is $286.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

