Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 190,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 227,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

