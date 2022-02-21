RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $38,098.15 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $38,098.15 or 0.99988075 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $92.14 million and $82,988.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

