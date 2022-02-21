Rupee Market Cap Hits $85,850.65 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $85,850.65 and $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022770 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

