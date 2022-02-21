RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Raised to €52.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €42.00 ($47.73) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

RWEOY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

