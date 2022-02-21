Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $59.59 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,633 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx worth $59,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.