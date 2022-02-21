Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 15,250 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $58,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,877,000 after purchasing an additional 127,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.44 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

