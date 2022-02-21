Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.