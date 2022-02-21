SAFE DEAL Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $271,879.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,612,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,115 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

