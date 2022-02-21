SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $49,053.47 and $10.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,268,299 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

