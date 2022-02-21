salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
