salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $228,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,305.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.84. 6,691,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $195.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

