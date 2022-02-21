salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of salesforce.com worth $672,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,879,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.84. 6,691,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $195.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.