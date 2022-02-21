salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

CRM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

